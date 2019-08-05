Hyundai Venue Commands Longest Waiting Period Among Subcompact SUVs This August

Minimum waiting period on the Venue is 1 month.

Waiting period for the Maruti Vitara Brezza goes up to 45 days.

Ford EcoSport attracts a waiting period of up to 5 weeks.

Waiting period on the Nexon range from 10 to 45 days.

Planning to buy a sub-4m sedan this month? We have compiled a list of waiting periods in 15 major cities across India to help you find out how long you’ll have to wait before getting your hands on your favourite car.

Note: The waiting period for the cars in the table above is only an approximation and can vary depending on the variant, powertrain options and colour chosen.

Takeaways:



Hyundai Venue: The Venue has been a runaway success for Hyundai and that is visible in its waiting period as well. In cities like Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kolkata, the waiting period goes upto 3 months. The least you will have to wait for the Venue is 1 month but that too only in Ahmedabad.

Maruti Vitara Brezza: Although the Brezza is the best selling sub-4m SUV in the country, it is readily available in cities like Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Patna. In other cities, the waiting period on the Maruti ranges from 15 days in Delhi to 45 days in Jaipur.

Ford EcoSport: The EcoSport is readily available in cities like Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. Meanwhile, the waiting period ranges from 10 days in a city like Ahmedabad to upto 5 weeks in Gurugram.

Tata Nexon: The waiting period on the Nexon ranges from 10 days in Ahmedabad to 45 days in Jaipur. The Tata SUV is readily available in some cities as well including Pune, Chennai, Noida, Lucknow, Patna and Indore.

Mahindra XUV300: The Mahindra SUV is readily available only in Lucknow. In other cities, the waiting period ranges from 4 weeks to 45 days.

