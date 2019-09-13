﻿
Hyundai i10 N Line Could Be The Grand i10 Nios Hot Hatch In India!

The Euro-spec third-gen i10 which was recently revealed now gets a sportier variant

13 September 2019
Hyundai i10 N Line Could Be The Grand i10 Nios Hot Hatch In India!
Hyundai i10 N Line Could Be The Grand i10 Nios Hot Hatch In India!
  • This is the fourth Hyundai car to get a sportier N version globally.

  • Will use the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol from Venue in a detuned state.

  • Differs in design from the regular i10 sold in Europe.

  • Could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in India.

  • India launch expected in late-2020 or early-2021.

  • Could command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the top-spec petrol Grand i10 Nios. 

India recently got the Grand i10 Nios while the third-gen i10 was unveiled for the European market. But the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show has another i10 in store for us: the i10 N Line. Hyundai reserves the N Line badge for cars that are dynamically sportier and has only been worn by three cars until now: the i30, the i30 Fastback and the Tucson.

To make the i10 N Line dynamic, Hyundai have plonked in the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is also offered with the Hyundai Venue. However, in the i10 N Line, the engine has been detuned and only makes 100PS compared to the 120PS in the Venue. Torque figure remains the same at 172Nm. The transmission on offer is only a 5-speed manual in the i10 N Line, compared to the 6-speed manual Hyundai offers in the Venue.

With the powertrain out of the way, let's talk about the looks of the i10 N Line. In one word, it looks properly sporty. The cascading grille that we see on every Hyundai these days has been given a wider, lowered look that accentuates the sporty character of the i10 N Line. The red accents in the grille just further the cause. The DRLs are arranged in a three-slat design unlike the regular Euro-spec i10 or the Grand i10 Nios and the alloy wheels match the overall theme of the car.

The i10 N Line will go on sale in the summer of 2020 in Europe. But will it come to India? Speculations have been rife that Hyundai might bring the i10 N Line here. But before that, there is a good chance that they might showcase it at the 2020 Auto Expo. And if that leads to a demand for it, they might bring it to India sometime in late-2020 or early-2021.

If Hyundai does decide to bring the i10 N Line to India, it will be to the Grand i10 Nios what the Tiago JTP is to the Tiago or the Polo GT TSI is to the Polo. Expect a premium of around a lakh over the top-spec Grand i10 Nios if Hyundai does bring the i10 N Line to India. Currently, the Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Source: cardekho.com

