Honda’s Off-Roader, The CRF250R, Gets An Electric Heart!

The suspension setup remains the same as the CRF250.

Honda hasn’t revealed the battery size, power output or range.

As of now, the CR Electric is still a prototype and won’t be launched anytime soon.

While other two-wheeler manufacturers are busy developing electric sport bikes and city bikes, Honda has gone on a different route and showcased an all-electric off-roader at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Meet the CR Electric prototype. Being a prototype, details such as weight, battery size, range, power output are thin. But after taking a closer look at the prototype, there are some details that we would like to point out.

For starters, the CR Electric is featuring the same twin-spar frame as its petrol-powered cousin, the CRF250R. Furthermore, the knobby tyres and the suspension setup (fully adjustable forks up front and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear) are the same as the CRF250R. The CR Electric prototype also gets a pair of switches on the left side, which we assume are for different riding modes.

Honda has been developing new batteries for e-scooters in partnership with Panasonic. The companies are working on removable battery packs that the rider can swap in an instant, thus negating the long charging times that are the biggest bugbears of EVs today. If they succeed in this endeavour, it will surely be a big step forward for electric vehicles into the future.

Image credit: Honda and Enduro21

Source: zigwheels.com