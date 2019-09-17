Honda Discounts In September; Rs 4 Lakh Off On CR-V

The Jazz is available with benefits worth Rs 50,000.

Total discount on the City can go north of Rs 60,000.

Civic diesel can be had with benefits of up to Rs 75,000.

Honda has announced some incredible discounts and offers worth up to Rs 4 lakh on its entire model range. Take a look below at the individual offers available on all Honda cars sold in India. These offers are valid till the end of September.

Honda Jazz

Honda dealerships across India are offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on all variants of the Jazz. What’s more, if you exchange your old car for a new Jazz, you get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. This takes the total benefits on the Jazz to Rs 50,000.

Honda Amaze

The offers get a little tricky when you look at the Amaze. Apart from the Honda Amaze Ace Edition, the Japanese carmaker is offering free additional warranty for the 4th and 5th year worth Rs 12,000 along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000. If you don’t want to exchange your old car, Honda will offer a maintenance package for three years worth Rs 16,000 along with the extended warranty.

If you are looking to buy the Amaze Ace Edition, the discounts are only available on the petrol and diesel versions of VX (manual transmission) and VX (CVT) variants. The exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 stays in place along with the maintenance package worth Rs 16,000 for three years.

Honda WR-V

Honda’s sub-4 metre crossover can be had with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. Then, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 for trading in your old car. This takes the total benefits on the WR-V to Rs 45,000. The offers are available on all variants of the WR-V irrespective of their powertrain.

Honda City

The offers are quite simple on all variants of the City. The popular sedan is now offered with a cash discount of Rs 32,000 and if you exchange your old car, there’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Honda BR-V

Honda is offering discounts on all variants of the BR-V irrespective of them being petrol or diesel versions.

There is an upfront cash discount of Rs 33,500 and if exchange your old car, Honda will throw in an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 as well. And that is not all. Honda is even offering free accessories worth Rs 26,500 with the BR-V.

Alternatively, if you are not exchanging your old car, you could get free accessories worth Rs 36,500 along with the cash discount.

Honda Civic

In the case of the Civic petrol, Honda is offering discounts on all variants except the V CVT trim. Meanwhile, customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 too.

The Civic diesel and V CVT (petrol) variants come with discounts worth as much as Rs 75,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Honda CR-V

This is the best offer from Honda this month. The flagship CR-V SUV comes with a flat discount of Rs 4 lakh! What’s more, the discount is applicable on all variants of the SUV.

Note: These offers may vary according to the city, colour or variant chosen. Contact your nearest Honda dealership for the fine print.

Source: cardekho.com