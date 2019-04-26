Honda CBR650R: Same Price Other Options

The spiritual successor to the CBR650F is here as Honda launched the CBR650R at an attractive price of Rs 7.70 lakh, ex-showroom India. The motorcycle is no longer a sweet, no-fuss sports-tourer but much rather an edgier and more powerful motorcycle. You can read up on what all it packs in our launch story here and also what’s changed from the CBR650F right here. However, if you are looking for other bikes in the same price bracket, here are a few you should seriously consider.

1. Triumph Street Twin (Rs 7.45 lakh)

The entry-point into the Triumph fandom also happens to be one of the most youthful Bonnies made. The 2019 edition gets small styling updates, better cycle parts and a slightly more racier tune for the 900 HT engine. Plus, the new Street Twin is cheaper than before in India as it is now sold via the CBU route.

2. Suzuki GSX-S750 (Rs 7.46 lakh)

Nothing beats an inline four experience and if you wanted something that was a bit more up that alley, then you could consider the GSX-S750. Although it makes a hell of a lot more power than the CBR650R, the naked GSX is quite friendly too. It got two new colours for 2019 with the white looking even more enticing.

3. Suzuki V-Strom 650XT (Rs 7.46 lakh)

Cool, calm and collected, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is an non-intimidating adventure motorcycle. It can cruise at 120kmph and can do the daily duty equally well. It can also kick up quite a storm as you can enjoy powersliding in the dirt. Just like the GSX-S750, the V-Strom 650 XT too gets new colours for 2019.

4. Harley-Davidson Street Rod (Rs 6.53 lakh)

The first of the modern Harleys, the Street Rod is a hot rod version of the more sedate Street 750. Even though the two bikes share the same 750cc Revolution-X V-twin motor, the one on the Street Rod makes more power and more torque. It also has more cornering clearance and is a treat in the twisties. Harleys can’t corner? Clearly these people haven’t had a go on this baby.

5. Kawasaki Z900 (Rs 7.69 lakh)

The most powerful bike of this list also happens to be one of the most popular inline-four cylinder motorcycles in India. Kawasaki has played its cards right as the Z900 does everything that the Z800 did but better. While it comes with a basic kit and electronics are non-existent, the Z900 remains one fun to ride motorcycle from the green side of Japan.

