Harley-Davidson LiveWire In Pictures

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the Livewire in India. The American bikemaker has already launched its first electric bike overseas and is contemplating getting it to India. Here’s a lowdown on the new electric motorcycle with detailed images. In addition to the LiveWire, the other bike that took centre stage was the newly-launched Street 750 10th Anniversary special.

The LiveWire gets a naked roadster type body style. It has minimalistic body panels which are painted in bright colours like this orange shade here. It gets a body-coloured headlamp cowl as well.

The headlamp might look old-school but hides modern LED lighting. Its long turn indicators also are LED units.

Wondering why there are a fuel-filler cap and fuel tank on an electric motorcycle? Well, it is a dummy fuel tank and the fuel-filler cap hides a socket to plug your charger. Using the LiveWire’s standard DC fast charging you can charge upto 80 percent in 40 minutes. A 100 per cent charge takes just an hour!