Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Program

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will be providing youngsters a chance to kickstart their career in the automotive industry with its INTERN program. Introduced in the US last summer, the program has finally made its way to India and is one of Harley-Davidson’s many ways to celebrate its 10th anniversary in the country. As a part of the summer internship program, interns will get to work closely with the company’s digital marketing team and document their internship experience. And yes, it’s a paid gig.

Interested? Here’s how you can apply. Candidates can either write an essay, create a video, develop a photo collage or create whatever type of content they want to make and submit it to Harley-Davidson India’s official Instagram handle. April 14 has been set as the last day for submissions, so hurry up and start posting your content.

The summer internship program is a good opportunity for college students who are looking forward to making a career in the automobile industry. Additionally, the internship will give you a closer look at how to create a successful web and social media campaign while getting paid for it!

Press Release -

FREEDOM FROM CUBICLES AND COFFEE RUNS - HARLEY-DAVIDSON UNVEILS THE ULTIMATE SUMMER INTERNSHIP IN INDIA

India, April 4, 2019 – No cubicle will cage these interns: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Harley-Davidson in India, the company is turning an often-mundane rite of passage, the summer internship, into the experience of a lifetime. Riding high on the success of the U.S. Internship program launched last summer; for the first time in India, Harley-Davidson introduces INTERN program this summer—the greatest internship one could apply for.

H-D India brings the greatest opportunity for Harley aficionados to experience the brand up close and personal. Starting March 31, 2019, all passionate motor enthusiasts can find their freedom with this one-of-a-kind opportunity. They will have the opportunity to prove their outstanding creative skills and be a part of the most coveted internship on the sub-continent. As part of Harley-Davidson’s marketing and social media team, the interns will take to the road and document their journey throughout summer.

On the launch of the Internship program, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson® India said, “We are thrilled to launch the INTERN program in India for the first time. The Internship will be a great way to engage and build future Harley-Davidson riders, lending them a first-hand experience of the Harley-Davidson way of life. We are looking forward to the next few months where at the end of the selection process, three candidates will earn their place here to spend a whole month with us.”

To qualify, candidates must have a taste for adventure and be socially savvy storytellers. Interested candidates must describe what freedom means to them by creating a video, writing an essay, developing a photo collage or creating whatever piece of content they want to make their application unique and then submitting it to HarleyDavidson_India Instagram handle.

Source: zigwheels.com