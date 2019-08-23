Fully-loaded Kia Seltos GT-Line Diesel & Petrol Automatic Prices To Be Announced Soon

The Kia Seltos is available in two trims: Tech-Line and GT-Line.

The Seltos GT-Line packs more features than the Tech-Line.

Both Tech-Line and GT-Line share the same 1.5-litre diesel engine.

However, both trims get different petrol engine options.

Tech-Line gets 1.5-litre petrol motor, while GT-Line gets 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

The GT-Line diesel can only be had with an automatic transmission.

The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia is yet to announce the prices of top-spec GT-Line petrol and diesel automatic variants.

Kia has launched the Seltos in India with introductory prices ranging from Rs 9.69 lakh to 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom India), but the prices of a couple of variants are yet to be announced. Which are these two variants? Let’s find out.

Available in two trims: Tech-Line (orange) and GT-Line (white) - the Kia Seltos offers 18 different variant and powertrain options. The Tech-Line packs five variants, including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The GT-Line, on the other hand, is available in three variant: GTK, GTX and GTX+.

The Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel is common between the Tech-Line and GT-Line trim, while petrol options vary. Whereas the Tech-Line gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, the GT-Line packs a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine.

All three engines get different automatic transmissions too. The diesel engine is coupled to a 6-speed torque converter, while the 1.5-litre petrol gets a CVT. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, on the other hand, is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Kia hasn’t revealed the prices of the range topping GTX+ 1.4-litre-DCT and diesel-auto options yet. Currently, the most feature loaded GTX+ trim is only available with the 1.4-litre engine and a manual gearbox. While Kia is yet to announce the prices of the said variants, dealers are accepting bookings for the same. These are the current introductory prices of the GT-Line variants:

* prices to be announced later

Kia is expected to launch these variants in the coming weeks. Both variants are expected to carry a near identical introductory price tag of Rs 16.99 lakh. These top-spec variants would be well clear of its compact SUV rivals in terms of prices, including the most expensive variant of the Creta that is priced at Rs 15.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The GTX+ diesel-auto could compete with the likes of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier mid-size SUVs which do not offer such a powertrain option yet. Meanwhile, the top-spec petrol-auto variant of the Seltos will be a direct rival to the Hector’s top-spec petrol-auto variant which is currently priced at Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Source: cardekho.com