Ford Aspire Blu Launch Soon, Would Be Similar To Figo Blu

Expected to be based on the Titanium variant.

Except for the cosmetic updates, the feature list is likely to remain as is.

Likely to be priced between the Titanium and Titanium+ variants.

Titanium+ variant attracts a premium of Rs 45,000 over the Titanium variant for both petrol and diesel.

Launch expected soon.

With the launch of the Figo facelift in March 2019, Ford introduced a sportier looking ‘Blu’ variant of the updated hatchback. As the name suggests, the Figo Blu features blue colour inserts inside-out to set itself apart from other variants of the Figo. Now the carmaker is planning to give a similar treatment of the Aspire sedan as well.

We say so as an Aspire Blu was spotted at a dealership recently. The sedan features blue coloured inserts on the outside, body decals and black finished alloy wheels, similar to what we have seen on the Figo Blu. The ‘Blu’ treatment is visible on the inside as well. It gets blue coloured inserts on the doors and blue stitching along with ‘Blu’ emblem on the seats.

While the cosmetic updated on the Aspire Blu look similar to the Figo Blue, the feature list is expected to be different. The Figo Blu is the top-spec model in the Figo lineup, the Aspire Blu, on the other hand, is likely to be positioned below the top-spec Titanium+ variant. The car spotted appears to feature a 7-inch touchscreen system similar to what we have seen on the higher variants of the Figo and on the lower variants of the Aspire. This suggests the Aspire Blu will share its feature list with the Titanium variant and not the top-spec Titanium+ variant.

Compared to the Titanium, the Titanium+ variant of the Aspire get additional features such as side and curtain airbags, 6.5-inch Ford SYNC3 touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto dimming IRVM, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers. Out of these, the Figo Blu misses out only on the Ford SYNC3 touchscreen infotainment system. Since the Aspire Blu will not be as equipped as the Figo Blu, expect it to attract less premium over the respective Titanium variant. The Figo Blu attracts a premium of Rs 65,000 over the Figo Titanium.

Mechanically, things are not expected to be different. It is likely to be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol Aspire is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that makes 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque, the diesel sedan, on the other hand, gets 1.5-litre engine producing 100PS and 215Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Ford also offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 123PS and 150Nm mated to a 6-speed AT with the Titanium variant but this engine is not expected to make way to the Aspire Blu.

The Aspire is currently available in five variants: Ambiente, Trend,Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+, which are priced from Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the Aspire Blu to be priced at a slight premium over the Titanium variant which is priced at Rs 7.26 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Source: cardekho.com