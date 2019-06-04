Fancy A Wholly Customisable Bike For Yourself? Step This Way

The company is offering two suspension setups: one from Kayaba and the other from Ohlins.

Bike makers generally don't let you play with your imagination when it comes to customising your bike, but French company Dab Motors is gearing up to offer exactly that. You might not have heard of Dab Motors (yeah that’s what it’s called; it is French after all) yet, but what it has done with its latest offering is sure to put the bike maker on the map with discerning enthusiasts. The company has launched its new motorcycle called the LM-S and its USP is that you can customise it to your own taste.

The LM-S is a supermotard that sits on a double-cradle frame and tips the scale at just 125kg. However, the company hasn’t revealed how much weight will be added after every individual customisation process. Every unit will be powered by a 500cc DOHC single-cylinder engine, the same mill as seen on the Husqvarna 510, but the company hasn’t revealed the power output. In the Husqvarna 510, this motor churns out around 60PS of power and 50Nm of torque.

There are two suspension setups available: one from Kayaba and the other from Ohlins. Taking things up a notch, the company even lets you choose whether you want ABS or not! The standard brake setup consists of a 320mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. Customers can even choose what kind of tyres they want. In the options list, there’s Continental TKC 80 for trail riding, Pirelli MT 60 RS and Supercorsa! No matter how you configure it, the overall architecture of the motorcycle will be the same.

As the design of the LM-S is inspired by flat-track motorcycles, you’ll notice that the headlamp has been replaced by a metal plate with LEDs embedded in it. The company also gives you an option to choose custom paint for almost everything from the body panels to the rims!

Now, for the most important part, price. The base price is pegged at €16,900 (around Rs 13.13 lakh), and if you want to go all out with your imagination as we did in the above example, then you can easily bring the final price to around €22,100 (around Rs 17.17 lakh). Yep, that’s almost what a litre-class Jap would cost in India. But hey, that’s the price you pay for individuality.

