Cyclone Fani: Volkswagen Announces Service Support For Affected Customers

Volkswagen India has announced that it will offer extended support and services for customers affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha. The German carmaker is offering free roadside assistance as well as various discounts on repairs for cars affected by the cyclone that made landfall on May 3. The additional support presumably extends to all Volkswagen models, including the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Passat and Tiguan.

As part of the free roadside assistance service, VW will transport cars affected by the cyclone to the nearest Volkswagen showroom. At the showroom, the mechanics and staff have been given appropriate guidelines for a standardized repair approach. Those affected will also get added benefits on the service repair bills from the Volkswagen dealer partners in various cities of Odisha.

Contact VW Roadside Assistance at 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155

Here’s the full press release from the manufacturer:

Customers in Odisha can avail the free road-side assistance by dialing 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155. Under road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. To ensure customer support at this crucial time, Volkswagen has issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in the respective cities.

The Volkswagen team is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions.

Speaking on this special initiative, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “At Volkswagen, customers are always at the centre of our initiatives. With the states of Odisha experiencing the torrential tropical storm, causing heavy damage to the vehicles, Volkswagen has taken special measures to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements. Our team of highly experienced professionals at our dealer partner in Odisha: Bharat Group is working round the clock to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal.”

Source: cardekho.com