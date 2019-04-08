The top-spec M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine that makes 340PS/500Nm.

Can go from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds.

Top speed: 250kmph.

It is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

BMW India has listed the third-gen Z4 on its official website, suggesting its imminent launch. It comes more than 7 months after the roadster’s official debut back in August 2018. While the Z4 is available in upto three variants globally, in India it appears it will be available in two variants only: sDrive20i and the top-spec M40i.

The Z4 M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 340PS of power and 500Nm of torque. The sDrive20i, on the other hand, gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit that is good for 197PS and 320Nm. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Where the top-spec M40i can go from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph, the sDrive20i can do 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds before topping out at 240kmph.

As far as the design is concerned, the new Z4 looks quite similar to the concept showcased in 2017. At the front, it gets a long clamshell bonnet sitting on top of the new headlights. The signature kidney grille has also been updated with a mesh pattern instead of the traditional vertical slats. However, where other modern BMW cars feature a single-piece kidney grille, the Z4 continues to get the conventional two-piece setup. At the rear, it gets slim L-shaped tail lamps and a swooping integrated spoiler. The new Z4 can be had with alloys wheels of sizes ranging from 17-inch to 19-inch. Since it is a convertible, the new Z4, like its predecessor, comes with a soft top roof which takes 10 seconds to open and can only be operated at speeds of upto 50kmph.

Inside, the Z4’s cabin looks similar to that of the BMW 8 Series. It features a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster coupled to a free-floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sitting at the top of trapezoidal AC vents. Other features on offer include adaptive LED headlamps, electrically adjustable front seats, two zone-climate control, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system and BMW heads-up display.

In terms of safety, the Z4 is equipped with collision and pedestrian warning with city braking, lane departure warning, active cruise control with stop and go function, traffic sign recognition, distance information, rear parking sensors with cross-traffic alert and handsfree parking.

As mentioned above, the third-gen Z4 is expected to go on sale in India in the coming months. Like its predecessor, it will also be launched in India as a CBU. So expect it to be priced around Rs 80 lakh. When launched, the Z4 will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz SLC and Porsche 718 Boxster, which are priced at Rs 82.85 lakh and Rs 89.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Source: cardekho.com