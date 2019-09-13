Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Variant: Image Gallery

A split seat variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 has been spotted at one of the company’s dealerships in the south. We’ve come to know that the Pune-based brand is experimenting with the bike in a bid to exploit the healthy demand for 125cc motorcycles in the region. Here’s what the bike is all about in detailed shots:

The overall silhouette of the bike is still unmistakably Pulsar. This should help prospective customers connect with the bike’s legacy.

It gets a halogen headlamp flanked by pilot lamps. The bikini fairing looks just like the one on the Pulsar 150.

Bajaj has equipped the bike with mechanical CBS acting on the front disc and rear drum just like the system in the Platina 110 H-Gear. The 17-inch alloys roll on 80-section front and 100-section rear tubeless tyres.

Compared to the Pulsar 125 Neon, this variant features tank extensions for a sportier appeal. Fuel tank capacity is likely to remain the same as the Pulsar 125 Neon at 11.5 litres.

The split seat variant also features the same engine cowl as the one on the Pulsar 150. The 124.4cc single-cylinder engine features a counterbalancer and it produces 12PS and 11Nm.

The split seats should offer slightly sportier ergonomics. Also, instead of the single-piece grab rails, the brand has equipped the bike with split units for a sleeker look. As usual, the rear gets LED tail lamp whereas the indicators get conventional bulbs.

Source: zigwheels.com