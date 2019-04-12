﻿
Audi India Summer 2019 Service Camp, Active Till April 20

Complimentary service check-up to savings on parts and accessories, here’s what’s on offer across all workshops

12 April 2019
  • The service camp will be active at all Audi India workshops from 8 April to 20 April 2019

  • Complimentary 50-point service check-up with on the spot evaluation.

  • Exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh on purchase of new Audi vehicles.

  • Savings and discounts on select Audi parts, Pirelli tyres, Audi accessories and extended warranty.

Ahead of the intense Indian summer that can wear the best of cars down, Audi India has commenced its ‘Gear up for the Summer’ service camp from 8 to 20 April. This includes a complimentary service check-up along with discounts and offers on parts and accessories, extended warranty and other value-added services.

The 50-point service check up includes inspection of the exterior, interior, brakes, tyres, undercarriage, air conditioning, assessing various technical aspects, a road test and post road test assessment and more. Audi will also guarantee appropriate servicing using genuine OEM parts if needed as per the results of the complimentary check-up. The German luxury automaker is also offering customers a post-service evaluation along with an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of a new Audi vehicle.

Audi is also offering certain offers during this service campaign such as discounts and savings on parts. Here’s the complete set offers available during the ongoing Audi camp:

  • 50 Point Complimentary Service Check-Up including General-technical, Exterior, Interior, Air-conditioning, Brake and Tyres, Undercarriage, Road test and Post Road test parameters

  • 25% savings on Select Audi Genuine Parts

  • 10% savings on Pirelli tyres

  • 25% savings on engine oil & filter replacement for cars (older than 7 years)

  • 20% savings on Select Audi Genuine Accessories

  • Attractive 15% savings on Extended Warranty

  • Complimentary on-spot vehicle evaluation

  • Exchange Bonus of INR 1 Lakh on purchase of an Audi

Source: cardekho.com

