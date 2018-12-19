﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  2019 Isuzu D-Max Spied; Likely To Get A New 1.9-litre Diesel Engine

2019 Isuzu D-Max Spied; Likely To Get A New 1.9-litre Diesel Engine

The updated lifestyle pickup truck is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2019

19 December 2018
2019 Isuzu D-Max Spied; Likely To Get A New 1.9-litre Diesel Engine
2019 Isuzu D-Max Spied; Likely To Get A New 1.9-litre Diesel Engine
outlookindia.com
2018-12-19T16:20:45+0530
  • Likely to get a new 1.9-litre diesel engine with an optional 6-speed AT
  • Will feature aesthetic changes and additional features
  • Expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Isuzu is gearing up to launch the D-Max V-Cross facelift in India soon. A fully camouflaged test mule of the refreshed pickup truck was spotted testing in the outskirts of Pune recently. The D-Max V-Cross was unveiled in November 2017 and is already on sale in various international markets like the UK and Thailand.

The updated model will feature a massive new massive chrome grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It also gets new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, similar to the ones seen on the mu-X facelift which was launched earlier this year. The LED tail lamps introduced with the MY2018 truck along with the refreshed deck lid and bumper will be carried forward as is.

2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

VIEW DECEMBER OFFERS

The biggest highlight of the facelifted D-Max is the addition of a new 1.9-litre diesel engine to the engine lineup. This engine produces 150PS of power and 350Nm, which is 12PS/30Nm more than the old 2.5-litre diesel engine that powers the current D-Max V-Cross. Aside from a new 6-speed manual, the 1.9-litre engine is likely to be offered with an optional 6-speed AT as well.

Thai-Spec Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The 2.5-litre diesel engine that the current V-Cross gets has already been phased out globally. Isuzu might take this opportunity to discontinue it in India as it would not be able to meet new BSVI norms that is set to take effect from April 2020.

Thai-Spec Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift is expected to go on sale in India in the first half of 2019. Its prices are expected to start from Rs 14 lakh and go up to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The outgoing model is priced from Rs 14.82 lakh to Rs 16.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Cars Isuzu D-Max V-Cross MPV Cars Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bulandshahr Violence A Political Conspiracy: Yogi Adityanath
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters