2019 Honda Africa Twin: Same Price, Other Options

Launched at a price of Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom India), the 2019 Honda Africa Twin has arrived in a new flashy blue colour. We rode the updated bike late last year and can tell you that it offers better functionality than its predecessor. Although the updates are mostly cosmetic in nature, it has pushed the price up by Rs 27,000. But what else can you get for the price of a 2019 Africa Twin? Let’s find out.

1. Triumph Tiger 800 XCx (Rs 14.03 lakh)

One of the most versatile motorcycles we have ever ridden here at ZigWheels, the Tiger 800 XCx can do it all. Ride from Mumbai to Delhi in a day? No worries. Scale the Himalayas? Easy peasy. Do a grocery run? No fuss. The Tiger 800 scores high in all regards. A creamy three-cylinder motor with great components has made this new Tiger the jack of all trades. Off the road, it manages to match the abilities of the Africa Twin and will make all the control freaks happier with its super smooth shifting 6-speed manual gearbox.

2. BMW F 750 GS Pro (Rs 13.40 lakh)

Easy and fun to ride, the BMW F 750 GS is the more likeable of the two mid-spec BMW GS twins. It might not have the punchiness or the off-road capabilities of its elder sibling, the F 850 GS,but it is definitely the more manageable option. We would definitely recommend getting the Pro version which gets extra electronic goodies as well as a semi electronic monoshock at the rear. The latter is something that even the Tiger 800 or the Africa Twin doesn’t get. But remember that the 750 is very much a road biased motorcycle. If taking on the unknown is high on your priority list, you might need to look at the 850.

3. Harley-Davidson Low Rider (Rs 13.69 lakh)

70’s era graphics, smooth Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor, capable Softail chassis and an all round fun motorcycle is what Harley's Low Rider is. The largest product development project in Harley’s history has changed the way we perceive these big bore V-twins. With an engine that is punchy and smooth in equal measure, and a chassis that really ups the Softail range’s dynamic quotient, this is a bike which will appeal to a lot more riders now. This is also a bike which shorter riders will appreciate more as the ‘buckhorn’ bars are easier to reach.

4. Suzuki Hayabusa (Rs 13.74 lakh)

The final edition of the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa is our final bike in this list. European emission legislation has forced Suzuki to take the ’Busa off the shelves. Thankfully, it still meets BSIV norms. There are talks of a new Hayabusa under development which could also go down the forced induction route like the Kawasaki Ninja H2. But that is likely to arrive only in 2021. If you aren’t willing to wait that long and want this legend in your garage, go and grab one before it is pulled off the shelves here as well.

