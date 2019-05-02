2019 BMW 7 Series Facelift Spied In India, Launch Soon

Debuted earlier this year in January 2019.

Features substantial cosmetic updates including a larger front grille.

Expected to be available in 750Li and 730Ld variants.

Will rival Mercedes S-Class, Lexus LS 500h and upcoming Audi A8 L.

BMW debuted the 2019 7 Series facelift earlier this year in January 2019. Now, the carmaker is planning to bring the updated sedan to our shores. We say so since a test mule of the 7 Series facelift was recently spotted in the country.

The 2019 7 Series facelift features updated styling which makes the flagship sedan looks meaner than the current model. Up front, it features a large single-piece kidney grille (about 40 per cent larger than before) flanked by sleeker LED headlamps with blue inserts. The bumper is redesigned and looks clean with a large central air dam and new trim elements at the corner, which BMW says is to improve aerodynamics.

At the rear, the tail lamps look sharper than before and are connected with a light strip below the chrome bar that covers the full width between the taillights. The bumper is reworked as well with a large chrome insert and wider trapezoidal exhaust pipes.

The side profile, however, looks largely similar to the current model save for some minor changes. The air curtains just behind the front wheels are more upright now. It also features a new set of alloy wheels.

Not much has changed inside though. The 7 Series facelift looks largely identical to the pre-facelift sedan. However, it gets a new steering wheel with a reworked positioning of controls. Also new is the 12.3-inch BMW Live Cockpit Professional digital instrument cluster offered as standard. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen is also updated and gets the latest BMW OS 7.0 for better functioning.

As far as the powertrain options are concerned, the updated 7 Series is likely to be available in both petrol and diesel variants- 750Li (petrol) and 730Ld (diesel). The 750Li is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol unit that makes 530PS of power and 750Nm of torque. The 730d, on the other hand, gets the same 3.0-litre turbo- inline 6-cyl diesel engine that also powers the current 7 Series. It makes 265PS and 620Nm. Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

BMW has not yet confirmed the 7 Series facelift for India. However, we expect it to launch here by the end of this year. Here it will renew its rivalry against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Lexus LS 500h and the upcoming new Audi A8 L. The updated 7 Series is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model, which starts from Rs 1.22 crore and goes upto Rs 1.34 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Source: cardekho.com