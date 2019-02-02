﻿
Brutal Cummins Bouncer Hits Karunaratne In The Neck, Taken To Hospital – VIDEO

The 30-year-old needed immediate medical attention and was stretchered off the field.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2019
Brutal Cummins Bouncer Hits Karunaratne In The Neck, Taken To Hospital – VIDEO
Composite: YouTube Screengrab/AP Photos
Brutal Cummins Bouncer Hits Karunaratne In The Neck, Taken To Hospital – VIDEO
2019-02-02T14:42:49+0530
In an unfortunate incident, Sri Lankan batsman Dimuth Karunaratne was hit in the neck by a brutal bouncer from Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Saturday (Day 2) of the second Test at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

It happened off the fourth ball of the 31st over with Karunaratne unbeaten on 46 off 85. The short ball from Cummins followed the batsman and hit on the back of the helmet, just above the neck.

The 30-year-old needed immediate medical attention and was stretchered off the field. The medical staff put a brace around his neck, then drove him off the field.

Later, Cricket Australia released a statement, which read: "Dimuth complained of pain in neck and tingling to his hands following being struck in the back of the neck, decision then made to transport him to the hospital where he is currently being assessed. Updates will be provided when more is known."

Lankan coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that Karunaratne is "in the hospital at the moment and he's in good spirits. Being assessed, no danger at the moment. He was talking to us before he was leaving as well."

Unfortunately for the Lankans, he is the fifth player to suffer an injury on this tour.

At the close of play, Lanka were 123/3, still trailing Australia by 411 runs with seven wickets remaining in the first innings. Australia declared their innings at 534/5.

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports

