January 01, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND: David Warner Inclusion Big, Says Marnus Labuschagne, 'If He Does Come Back In'

AUS Vs IND: David Warner Inclusion Big, Says Marnus Labuschagne, 'If He Does Come Back In'

Warner was brought back into the squad for the last two Tests with the series locked at 1-1

PTI 01 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND: David Warner Inclusion Big, Says Marnus Labuschagne, 'If He Does Come Back In'
Marnus Labuschagne
AP
AUS Vs IND: David Warner Inclusion Big, Says Marnus Labuschagne, 'If He Does Come Back In'
outlookindia.com
2021-01-01T14:08:51+05:30

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is looking forward to the return of David Warner for the third Test against India in Sydney as he feels the the hosts will benefit not just from his batting but also the "terrific energy" he will bring to the field. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News
 
Warner, who missed out a major chunk of the India assignment due to a groin injury, was brought back into the squad for the last two Tests with the series locked at 1-1. The third Test begins January 7.

"He's a big inclusion for us if he does come back in," Labuschagne told reporters in an online interaction.

"He's someone with over 7000 Test runs and averaging near-on 50, he’s a superb player.

"He's in that top calibre of player and his energy around the group and in the field will be terrific. It will be great to have him," he added.

In the absence of Warner, Australia's batting has failed miserably in the first two matches.

Only Matthew Wade (27.75), Labuschagne (32.25) and captain Tim Paine (43.50) are averaging more than 23 for the series.

On Thursday, assistant coach Andrew McDonald had said that the home team,  which has failed to breach the 200-run mark this series, is prepared to risk playing Warner in the third Test even if he is not 100 per cent fit.

There had been a lot of uncertainty around the venue of the Sydney Test after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the northern beaches in the city.

However, Cricket Australia has decided to retain the Sydney Cricket Ground  as the venue of the Pink Test.

Labuschagne, who notched up his highest Test score of 215 against New Zealand at the SCG last January, said it will be "hard work" putting runs on the board with two world-class bowling attacks.

"It's a beautiful venue to bat at and it has been, at times, quite batting-friendly," Labuschagne said.

"But with two world-class bowling attacks it's always hard work, it doesn't matter what the wicket's like," he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal Announce Signing Of Nigerian Forward Bright Enobakhare

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Marnus Labuschagne David Warner Melbourne Sydney India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia Australia national cricket team Cricket India national cricket team Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos