AUS Vs Ind, 1st Test Day 3: India Take 15-Run Lead In Adelaide

Australia were all out for 235, giving India a first-innings lead of 15 runs on the third day of the opening Test on Saturday.

India were bowled out for 250 in their first innings on the second morning at the Adelaide Oval.

The start of third day's play was delayed by rain and there was also one interruption in between after the heavens opened up again.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 250 all out in 88 overs

Australia 1st innings: 235 all out in 98.4 overs (Travis Head 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/57).

(PTI)