﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  AUS Vs Ind, 1st Test Day 3: India Take 15-Run Lead In Adelaide

AUS Vs Ind, 1st Test Day 3: India Take 15-Run Lead In Adelaide

India were bowled out for 250 in their first innings on the second morning at the Adelaide Oval.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2018
AUS Vs Ind, 1st Test Day 3: India Take 15-Run Lead In Adelaide
AP Photo
AUS Vs Ind, 1st Test Day 3: India Take 15-Run Lead In Adelaide
outlookindia.com
2018-12-08T08:38:44+0530

Australia were all out for 235, giving India a first-innings lead of 15 runs on the third day of the opening Test on Saturday.

India were bowled out for 250 in their first innings on the second morning at the Adelaide Oval.

The start of third day's play was delayed by rain and there was also one interruption in between after the heavens opened up again.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 250 all out in 88 overs

Australia 1st innings: 235 all out in 98.4 overs (Travis Head 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/57).

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Adelaide, Australia Cricket - Match & Spot Fixing Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Assembly Elections: 76% Voting Turnout In Telangana, 74% Cast Vote In Rajasthan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters