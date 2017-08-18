Audi Introduces Design Editions of Q7, A6

To celebrate its 10 years of Indian operations, Audi India has launched the Design Editions of its A6 executive sedan and the Q7 SUV at Rs 56.78 lakh and Rs 81.99 lakh, respectively (both the prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Audi A6 & the Audi Q7 have been doing fairly well in the subcontinent and with the addition of these design elements, they’re expected to lure more young buyers looking for exquisite wheels.

The Audi A6 Design Edition gets below add-ons:

Audi smartphone interface

Rear seat entertainment for both travelers

Door puddle projection lamps with ‘Audi’ logo in the front and rear

19-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels in 5-semi-V-spoke design

The full-size premium SUV, Audi Q7, on the other hand, gets below features:

Audi smartphone interface

Full paint finish with smoked tail lamps

Running boards and exhaust trims in gloss black

20-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels with 5-Spoke-Star design

Door puddle projection lamps with ‘Audi’ logo in front and ‘quattro’ logo at the rear

The Audi A6 is packed with a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 192.6PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 400 Nm. Mated to a seven-speed S Tronic transmission, it sprints from naught to 100kmph in 8.4 seconds.

The Q7 SUV is equipped with the powerful 3.0-litre motor, which musters 252.5PS of max power and generates a mammoth 600Nm of peak torque. Covering the 0-100kmph mark in a mere 7.1 seconds, it is definitely one hell of a performer.

Will the addition of design elements to these cars help them garner more numbers in the future or not, only time will tell. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on premium cars.

To celebrate its 10 years, Audi India has some discounts in store for you - Audi Celebrates 10 Years In India With ‘Unbeatable’ Offers.

Source: cardekho.com