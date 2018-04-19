The Website
19 April 2018

Attempt To Malign Image Of BJP Leader Failed: Rajnath Singh On Justice Loya Verdict

Outlook Web Bureau
Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict in Justice B.H. Loya death case, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that an attempt to malign the image of a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fallen flat.

"An attempt to malign senior leaders of the party has failed, it is clear that the judiciary cannot be made a field for political battles," Rajnath said.

Earlier in the day, a bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into Justice Loya's death case.

The Supreme Court in its verdict said that statement of the lower judges, who accompanied Justice Loya during his death cannot be doubted.

Justice Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah at the time of his death.

ANI

