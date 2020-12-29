Atletico Madrid Agree To Terminate Out-Of-Favour Diego Costa's Contract

Diego Costa has left Atletico Madrid after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract. (More Football News)

Costa's deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but the LaLiga leaders have allowed the striker to make an early exit.

The former Spain international has made just seven league appearances for Diego Simeone's side this season, scoring twice.

Atleti said in a statement on Tuesday: "Agreement with @diegocosta for the termination of his contract. The club wishes the striker the best of luck in the next stage of his professional career."

Atleti confirmed the Brazil-born frontman asked to leave the club for personal reasons "a few days ago".

Luis Suarez's arrival, the form of Joao Felix and injury problems limited Costa's playing time this season.

Costa returned to Atletico in January 2018 after a successful spell with Chelsea and has been linked with a return to England.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves are among the teams reportedly keen to sign the free agent.

Costa has scored 83 goals and provided 36 assists in 215 games for Atleti, where he first arrived in 2006 aged only 17.

He won the LaLiga title at the capital club in the 2013-14 season and has also lifted the Copa del Rey, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup (twice) during his time at the club.

