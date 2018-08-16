The Website
16 August 2018 National

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death Marks End Of An Era: PM Modi

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died at AIIMS hospital in Delhi following prolonged illness today. He was 93.

Outlook Web Bureau
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday. He was 93.
PTI File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-08-16T17:54:48+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said it marks the "end of an era".

"India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji. His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness," Modi tweeted.

"Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him," Modi said.

 

 

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died at AIIMS hospital in Delhi following prolonged illness today. He was 93.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of former Prime Minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 5.05 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

The BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

 

Atal Behari Vajpayee Delhi AIIMS
