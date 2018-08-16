Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death Marks End Of An Era: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said it marks the "end of an era".

"India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji. His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness," Modi tweeted.

It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died at AIIMS hospital in Delhi following prolonged illness today. He was 93.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of former Prime Minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 5.05 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

The BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.