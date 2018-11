At least 55 people were killed and 80 others wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a large wedding hall in Kabul city centre targeting an event marking the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, the Afghan media reported.

"A suicide attacker detonated his vest inside the Oranoos wedding hall in Kabul. The attacker targeted Milad-un-nabi gathering," Ariana news reported.

(IANS)