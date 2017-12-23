At Least 32 Killed After Bus Carrying Passengers Falls Off Rajasthan Bridge

At least 32 people were killed while many others injured after a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into a river in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi on Saturday morning.
"Total 32 people dead so far" - DM KC Varma Circle Officer said.
Rajasthan: #Visuals from the site of accident in Dubi, Sawai Madhopur ; 12 people dead, 24 injured after a bus carrying passengers fell of a bridge into a river pic.twitter.com/7pruEkOjmc— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased.
"State government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh said that 32 people have died in the incident.
He had earlier said that five injured were rushed to hospitals and 10 bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.
Most of the people died due to drowning including the bus driver, he said.
Passengers were from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.
A tragedy beyond imagination. The ill fated bus plunged into the Banas river from the bridge,from height of 100 meters, killing more than 25 passengers. The bridge in qustion is defectively constructed. It`s design need to be corrected suitably. Even at a moderate speed the drivers feel difficulty while compromising with a curve on the bridge. There have occured accidents of similar nature in past also but no action was taken. The Govt. should get the bridge design corrected to avert recurrence.
May God bestow peace to the departed souls and couragae to their relatives to bear this bolt from blue.
The bus passengers ,reportedly were going to Malarana Chor Temple to seek Darshan of God.
P.Gautampurkar, SAWAI MADHOPUR,Rajasthan