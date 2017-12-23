The Website
23 December 2017 Society

At Least 32 Killed After Bus Carrying Passengers Falls Off Rajasthan Bridge

According to a preliminary investigation, high speed can be the reason behind the accident.
Outlook Web Bureau
At Least 32 Killed After Bus Carrying Passengers Falls Off Rajasthan Bridge
At Least 32 Killed After Bus Carrying Passengers Falls Off Rajasthan Bridge
2017-12-23T14:50:07+0530

At least 32 people were killed while many others injured after a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into a river in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi on Saturday morning.


Video Editing: Suraj Wadhwa

"Total 32 people dead so far" - DM KC Varma Circle Officer  said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased.

"State government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh said that 32 people have died in the incident.

He had earlier said that five injured were rushed to hospitals and 10 bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

Most of the people died due to drowning including the bus driver, he said.

Passengers were from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.

(Inputs from agencies)

Rajasthan Accidents Society

