03 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:01 am National

Over 70 Killed As High-Intensity Dust Storm Hits UP, Rajasthan

Houses collapsed, electricity poles and trees were uprooted as the severe dust storm swept the region.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-05-03T13:04:00+0530

A high-intensity squall followed by thunder showers hit parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh  leaving at least 72 people dead and over 100 others injured. 

 At least 27 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in Rajasthan, while at least 45 people lost their lives and 38 injured in Uttar Pradesh.  Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 36 deaths and injuries to 35 others,.

Houses collapsed, electricity poles and trees were uprooted as the severe dust storm swept the Matysya region in Rajasthan. 

"Till 3 am, 15 people died due to the disaster, including 8 in Bharatpur, 3 each in Dholpur and Alwar and one in Jhunjhunu. The toll is likely to rise," Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, Hemant Kumar Gera told PTI. 

Agra district was the worst hit in UP, accounting for 36 deaths and injuries to 35 others. Other districts affected were Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

A detailed report of the disaster is awaited even as relief and rescue teams have been pressed into service.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed grief over the calamity and said authorities concerned in the districts have been directed to ensure all possible help to victims. "Condolence for families who lost their loved ones," she said on Twitter. 

Taking note of the havoc caused by the dust storm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers concerned to personally monitor relief operations and provide all necessary medical facilities to the affected.

(Agencies)

