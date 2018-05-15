At Least 12 Killed, Several Trapped As Under-Construction Flyover Collapses In Varanasi

At least 12 people were killed when a portion of an under construction flyover near the railway station in Varanasi's Cantt. area collapsed today and several people were feared trapped under the debris.



The incident occurred post-noon, officials said adding rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Senior police and administration officers also reached the site of the incident.

"It is feared that several people are buried under the rubble," an official said.

Some vehicles were also crushed in the incident, they added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident while Deputy Chief Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is reaching there, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

The chief minister has directed the district administration and PWD officials to take all necessary steps for relief and rescue operations.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said NRDF teams were reaching the spot besides police personnel.

Local administration was providing emergency services with medical and other teams carrying out rescue work.

