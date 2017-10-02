At Least 11 Dead In Bomb Attack At Police Station In Syria Capital: Monitor

At least 11 people, including police officers and civilians, were killed in a bomb attack at a police station in Syria's capital Damascus on Monday, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were also injuries in the attack, which involved up to three explosions in the city's southern district of Midan.

The interior ministry also reported the attack, saying two suicide bombers had blown themselves up, killing civilians and police officers, but giving no precise toll.

AFP