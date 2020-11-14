Asteroid As Large As Qutub Minar To Fly Past Earth On Diwali

Four asteroids are expected to whiz past Earth, this Diwali, with one of them as large as the Qutub Minar. Even though NASA has termed two of these four asteroids as “potentially hazardous”, they will be flying at a massive distance away from Earth.

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has said that asteroid 2020 TB9 and 2020 ST1 are expected to fly past Earth on Saturday. According to reports, asteroid 2020 TB9 is the smaller of the two with an average diameter of 30 metres and will fly at a speed of 21,600km per hour.

While, asteroid 2020 ST1 is expected to be as large as the Qutub Minar, it will fly past the Earth at a distance of 7.3 million kms away.

Asteroid ST1 is expected to make a low impact trajectory and both of the Near Earth Asteroids (NEAs) are likely to become fireballs outside Earth's atmosphere shattering apart.

According to reports, during the next four days, a total of four asteroids are expected to fly past Earth.

