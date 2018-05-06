The Website
06 May 2018

Assistant Professor Turning Militant Proves Jobs And Development Not The Solution To Kashmir's Issues: Omar

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-05-06T17:54:25+0530

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah today said the killing of an assistant professor-turned militant in an encounter today proved jobs and development are not the solution to Kashmir's issue.

“Sadly this is also an answer to those who claim jobs & development are the solution to the violence & alienation in Kashmir. This is another tragic development in a steady stream of tragedies in Kashmir,” Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier, Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a contractual assistant professor in the sociology department of Kashmir University, was killed in a gunfight in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

He was among five terrorists belonging to outlawed Hizbul Mujahideen who were gunned down at Badigam village, police said.

The assistant professor was a 'fresh recruit' of the terror outfit, according to reports.

(PTI)

