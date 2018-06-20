Assembly Has 3 More Years, What Will Happen In Future Only God Knows: BJP J&K Chief

The BJP State president Ravinder Raina today said that his party pulled out of the government in restive Jammu and Kashmir as it wants to implement law and order in Kashmir Valley more forcibly, adding, however, that the Assembly has been placed under suspended animation only and has still three more years to complete.

“What will happen in future only God knows,” he said refusing to answer whether the party has plans to form the government with like minded MLAs from the PDP, National Conference and other smaller parties.

Raina along with other BJP senior leaders was speaking to media persons in Jammu. He said that his party would not go for horse-trading. “We are not used to it,” he said.

Defending his party's presence in the state for the last three years, Raina said the BJP tried to implement law and order in the state, and gave figures of the militants killed in this period to support his argument.

“In past three years 619 militants were killed and even during the ceasefire 24 militants were killed. We showed strong will against the terrorists and separatists. We wanted to implement law and order more forcibly. That is why we pulled out,” Raina said.

“Nation is priority for us. The tricolor is priority for us,” he added saying.

He said his party was compelled to form the government with the PDP as after 2014 elections the party could get only 25 seats instead 44 while as the PDP got 28 from the Valley.

“It was our political and constitutional obligation to form the government. But when we realized that it was becoming challenge for the national interest we gave up,” Raina said.

He said while being in the coalition government every party has its own compulsions and the anti-terror operations were not being carried out the way wanted. “There is atmosphere of fear psychosis and it must end.”