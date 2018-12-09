﻿
Assembly Elections: Congress MP Scindia To Be Present In Madhya Pradesh On Counting Day

On the day of counting votes for the state Assembly Elections, Congress MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia will be present in the Madhya Pradesh capital on December 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2018
Assembly Elections: Congress MP Scindia To Be Present In Madhya Pradesh On Counting Day
Assembly Elections: Congress MP Scindia To Be Present In Madhya Pradesh On Counting Day
2018-12-09T17:34:03+0530
On the day of counting votes for the state Assembly Elections, Congress MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia will be present in the Madhya Pradesh capital on December 11, the party said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, Congress party's state campaign committee head, Scindia will fly into Madhya Pradesh from Delhi at 9 a.m. and will remain till 10 p.m.

The state went to polls on November 28. The results for which will come out in a round-wise manner, the Election Commission has said. The poll-counting process in all the 51 districts will begin at 8 a.m.

Counting for the next round would only begin after completion of the previous one and the display of its result, according to Chief Electoral Office.

IANS

Jyotiraditya Scindia Bhopal Assembly Elections 2018 Congress

