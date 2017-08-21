The Website
21 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:47 pm Society News Analysis

Wrote Mail To PM Regarding Poor Road Condition, Received No Help, Says Dhubri School Teacher Mizanur Rahman

Behind picture of submerged school teachers, children paying respect is the story of long-standing apathy and neglect
Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Facebook
outlookindia.com
2017-08-21T18:07:15+0530

A picture is worth a thousand words. Who could forget the jubilant image of Independence Day celebration by a primary school teacher in flood-hit Assam’s Dhubri district. Two children, almost submerged in water, two teachers paying their respect to the national flag as the nation turned 71.

The entire nation shared the image, saluting the spirit of the head-master and the children. But behind the “nationalistic” image is the story of long-standing apathy and neglect.

The school teacher Mizanur Rahman who shared the picture on Facebook has said that he had repeatedly mailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complained to the state authority regarding the poor condition of roads and ferry services in their village to absolutely no avail.

In a report published by The Telegraph, Rahman said: “We are happy that villages in our area are now getting attention after I posted the photograph in Facebook and it went viral. But this is not the first time that I have tried to highlight the problems we face. I had mailed our Prime Minister in May this year after he appealed to citizens to write to him about their problems but we have seen no action yet."

Headmaster of Naskara Lower Primary School, Tajem Sikadar, three assistant teachers, Mizanur, Joydev Roy, Nripen Rabha, and two class III students, Haidor Ali Khan and Jiarul Ali Khan, stood in the floodwater, sung Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram and saluted the Tricolour.

In his mail to the Prime Minister on May 4, Mizanur sought Modi's help to build roads in villages in Fakirganj area.

Advertisement

