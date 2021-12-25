Assam Lifts Night Curfew On Dec 31

Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Mahanta further said for omicron specific regulation, district magistrates, superintendents of police and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour in all public places.

Assam's empty streets under strict curfew. | PTI Photo

2021-12-25T23:25:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 11:25 pm

The Assam government on Saturday issued new COVID-19 directives for New Year celebration, lifting night curfew on December 31. It urged all people to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour, including wearing of face masks, adding that fines will be imposed and legal action initiated against anyone failing to do so.

“The revised directives will remain in force throughout the state from 6 am of December 26 till further orders,” state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. He said as per the new SOP, night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31.

Mahanta further said for omicron specific regulation, district magistrates, superintendents of police and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring COVID appropriate behaviour in all public places. All work places, business and commercial establishments will remain open till 10.30 pm. For meetings or gatherings in open spaces, the district disaster management authority will specify the number depending on the COVID situation in that district, while in closed spaces, gathering up to 50 per cent of seating capacity would be allowed.

-With PTI Inputs

