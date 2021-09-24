Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike

According to information, more security personnel were being brought in to bolster security and prevent any escalation of trouble in the state in the wake of Thursday's incident at Gorukhuti village under Sipajhar revenue circle of the district.

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T13:42:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 1:42 pm

The death toll in Thursday's police firing in Darrang district of Assam during an eviction drive has climbed to three while stray incidents of stone pelting at vehicles and burning of tyres on roads to enforce a bandh in the district since Friday morning were reported.
 
On the other hand, 11 persons, including three policemen, are undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during the clashes, at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital.
Police on Friday also produced Bijoy Bania, an official photographer who was filmed assaulting a dead man, in a Guwahati court.
 
According to information, more security personnel were being brought in to bolster security and prevent any escalation of trouble in the state in the wake of Thursday's incident at Gorukhuti village under Sipajhar revenue circle of the district.
 
Several organisations led by the All Assam Minority Students' Union called a 12-hour district bandh from 5 am to protest against the police action. Leaders of the AAMSU warned that atrocities on the minorities will not be tolerated anymore.
 
On the other hand, a host of state Congress leaders led by president Bhupen Kumar Borah were prevented from visiting the place of occurrence. They later took out a march at Mangaldoi, the district headquarter town, condemning the BJP-led government.They sat in protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office asking that the ongoing eviction drive be stopped and a proper inquiry instituted into the incident.They also demanded action against the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, who happens to a brother of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
 
Trouble broke out on Thursday after residents of the village, belonging to Bengali-speaking Muslim community and who are seen as "illegal immigrants" from Bangladesh, resisted an eviction drive by the district administration after initially agreeing to vacate the government land they were illegally occupying. Police fired tear gas shells, rubber bullets and also blanks to disperse the mob, but to no avail and soon came under attack. In the firing that followed two persons died while several others were injured.
 
What stood out amidst all this was the macabre sight of Bania pouncing on a man -- kicking, kneeing and boxing -- lying motionless on the ground and presumably dead after being shot at and rained with blows from the baton by policemen. He was accompanying the eviction team to record the proceedings. A couple of security personnel were also seen hitting the man with the baton and rifle butt. As the video went viral, police arrested him late in the evening.
 
According to local residents, the man had charged at the policemen after his daughter was allegedly hit by them leaving her with a fractured arm. He was then shot and assaulted.
The government had carried out an eviction drive in the same revenue circle on Monday rendering 800 families comprising about 5000 people homeless. After retaining power for the second consecutive term in the state in May, the BJP government declared it would free man£ of encroachers and hand it over to indigenous people. The government also plans to use the area in Sipajhar for community farming.

 

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Assam Protesting Mob Police Firing Eviction All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) Strikes National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Top CEOs And Business Leaders Appreciative Of India's Reform Trajectory: PM Modi

India Records 31,382 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 188 Days

Centre Finds Caste Census Of Backward Classes Administratively Difficult, Tells SC

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris

Monsoon Claims 432 Lives In HP; Landslides, Accidents Increasing Due To Widespread Rain & Snowfall

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

More from India

Terrorist Groups Working In Pakistan: US Vice President In Maiden Meet With PM Modi

Terrorist Groups Working In Pakistan: US Vice President In Maiden Meet With PM Modi

Caste Census Won’t Breed Casteism: Union Minister Athawale

Caste Census Won’t Breed Casteism: Union Minister Athawale

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Read More from Outlook

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

With a Dalit Sikh CM from the neglected Puad region, Congress has apparently checkmated the Akali-BSP alliance and BJP’s overtures to Dalits, and tried to retain its old voter base.

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The family of the Hathras victim, who has been provided tight security cover by the Supreme Court, has demanded protection for their lawyer.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement