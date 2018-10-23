Assam Bandh: Protest Against Citizenship Bill, Train Services Disrupted

46 organisations called for 12-hour Assam-Bandh on Tuesday to protest against the Citizenship Bill. The protestors condemened amendment to the Citizenship Bill by disrupting train services and blocking railway tracks accross the state.



Demonstrators also burnt tyres on roads in various places of the state.



The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 44 organisations have called the 12-hour bandh to protest against the Centre's bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Winter Session of Parliament.



Political parties, including the Congress and the AIUDF, have extended their support to the bandh in the interest of Assam and its indigenous people.

The deputy commissioners of respective districts had issued orders that all government officials should attend to their duties.



State Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Monday that the Gauhati High Court had ruled that calling a bandh was an illegal act and so the statewide bandh called by 46 organisations on Tuesday cannot be allowed as it will amount to contempt of court.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31,2014.