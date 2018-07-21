The Website
21 July 2018 Last Updated at 2:41 pm National

Asked Them Reason For No Confidence, They Gave Unwanted Hug Instead: Modi At UP Rally

Addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Shahjahanpur, Modi said: "There is not just one dal (political party) but dal over dal resulting in dal-dal (marshy land) which will only help the 'lotus" bloom."
Outlook Web Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the "unwanted hug" he received from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and said the coming together of many parties against the BJP will only help the 'lotus' bloom.

Modi's reference was to the coming together of several opposition parties in support of the no-confidence motion moved by the TDP in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The BJP-led NDA won the no-trust vote on Friday.

"We asked the reasons for their no confidence but when they failed to give it they ended up giving an unwanted hug," Modi said, referring to Gandhi's embrace.

Addressing a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Shahjahanpur, Modi said: "There is not just one dal (political party) but dal over dal resulting in dal-dal (marshy land) which will only help the 'lotus" bloom."

 

