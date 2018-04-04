The Website
04 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:09 pm Society

Asia's Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar Open For Public From Today

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the largest in Asia, has been opened for the public from Wednesday.

The garden, located at Siraj Bagh Cheshmashahi, was the first major landscaping project undertaken in Kashmir since the Mughal times.

Since 2007, at this time every year, the garden,  located on the slopes of the Zabarwan hills,  is opened for visitors.

It is filled with rows of red, orange, yellow, purple and mauve tulips.

The flowers bloom for about 15 -30 days in a year, between the end of March and early April.

This garden has often formed the background for a number of Bollywood and other movies.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Travel & Tourism Society Reportage

