Asian Games: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa Settle For Bronze

At the 18th edition of the Asian Games, Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal took home the bronze medal after she lost to Malaysia's Nicol David by 0-3 in women's singles squash semifinal on Saturday.

Similarly, Joshna Chinappa missed out an opportunity of eyeing a gold medal as she lost her semifinal match in the women's singles squash semifinal against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam by 1-5 to settle for bronze.

Earlier in the day, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu beat Gregoria Mariska of Indonesia by 21-12, 21-15 to enter the quarterfinals of women's singles. However, the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were knocked out after they lost to world No.3 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan.

In boxing, India's Pavitra also qualified in the women's light (60kg) quarter-finals after seeing off Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen.

In weightlifting, India's Vikas Thakur missed out a good chance of winning a medal and finished 8th in the men's 94kg weightlifting event.

In archery, India's recurve campaign ended after the men's team lost to South Korea 1-5 in the quarterfinals of the recurve event.

In sepak takraw, India lost 0-2 to South Korea in men's regu preliminary Group B match.

India is now standing at the ninth position with a total medal tally of 27 - six gold, five silver and 16 bronze.

