This will be their fourth meeting in the final after the summit clashes in 2011, 2012 and 2016. India won the 2011 and 2016 editions, while Pakistan win the 2012 and 2013 (against Japan) editions.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2018
2018-10-28T12:55:42+0530
It's yet another India-Pakistan final. Defending champions India beat Asian Games gold medalist Japan 3-2 to to set up a final date with arch-rivals Pakistan at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. Pakistan defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout after a 4-4 draw in regulation period.

This will be their fourth meeting in the final after the summit clashes in 2011, 2012 and 2016. India won the 2011 and 2016 editions, while Pakistan win the 2012 and 2013 (against Japan) editions.

In the round-robin match, India came from behind to beat Pakistan 3-1. 

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 28 (Sunday)
Time: 10:40 PM IST.
Venue: Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat, Oman

Squads:

India: SINGH Harmanpreet (1), SINGH Dilpreet (2), SINGH Jarmanpreet (4), KHADANGBAM Kothajit (5), KUMAR Surender (6), SINGH Manpreet (7/C), SINGH Gurjant (9), SINGH Mandeep (11), UPADHYAY Lalit (14), SINGH Hardik (15), PARATTU Sreejesh (16/GK), SUMIT (17), SHANGLAKPAM Nilakanta (18), PATHAK Krishan (19/GK), KUMAR Varun (22), SINGH Gurinder (23), SINGH Akashdeep (27), SINGH Akashdeep (29)

Pakistan: BUTT Imran (1/GK), ALI Mubashar (3), RIZWAN Muhammad (4), ARSHAD Toseeq (5), ABBAS Tasawar (6), IRFAN JR. Muhammad (7), IRFAN Muhammad (8), SHAN Ali (10), RIZWAN Muhammad (11/C), ABBAS Mazhar (12/GK), BILAL Aleem (13), BHUTTA Umar (14), BUTT Ammad (16), ZUBAIR Muhammad (17), ATIQ Muhammad (18), QADIR Muhammad Faisal (20), AHMAD Ajaz (23), MAHMOOD Abu (27)

