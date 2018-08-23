The Website
﻿
23 August 2018 Last Updated at 11:35 am Sports

Asian Games: Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Natraj Advance To Finals With New National Records

Khade has created two national records at this edition of the Games as he had bettered his own mark in the men's 50m freestyle -- the event in which he narrowly missed a bronze.

Outlook Web Bureau
Virdhawal Khade
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-08-23T11:35:04+0530

Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Natraj created new national records to qualify for the finals of the 50 m butterfly and 200 m backstroke events at the Asian Games, in Jakarta on Thursday.

Khade clocked 24.09 sec to top Heat 2 and was placed fifth overall. The effort was better than his own nine-year old national record which was set with a time of 24.14 at the Asian Championship at Foshan, China in 2009.

Khade has created two national records at this edition of the Games as he had bettered his own mark in the men's 50m freestyle -- the event in which he narrowly missed a bronze.

In 200 m backstroke event, Natraj moved to the final by improving upon his own national mark with a timing of 2:02.97 which placed him seventh overall. It was better than his previous 2:03.17 mark. At the 2018 CWG, he had managed 2:04.75.

Anshul Kothari, however, continued to struggle as he crashed out of the men's 50m butterfly. He topped the three-man Heat by clocking 25.45sec but that placed him 28th among 40 swimmers. He was ousted from men's 50m freestyle earlier.

Khade also had a disappointing result in 100m freestyle event as he finished last in his heat and was placed 43rd overall with a timing of 59.11

Compatriot Aaron Desouza was best in his heat with a timing of 51.50 sec but that placed him 27th overall. Also bowing out was Advait Page, who managed a 12th position in men's 200 m backstroke by clocking 2:06.85.

The finals will be held in the evening session.

PTI

