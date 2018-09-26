Asia Cup, Super Four: Bangladesh Bat First Against Pakistan In Virtual Semi-Final

In the last Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup, Bangladesh opted to bat first against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Bangladesh are without injured Shakib Al Hasan. His place has have been taken by Mominul Haque. At the toss, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said that, "Sarkar comes back into the side. We have quite a few changes. Shanto is not playing, Rubel is back into the side. Big loss is that Shakib is not playing as he fractured his finger, hence Mominul comes in."

Pakistan made one change, Junaid Khan coming in for Mohammad Amir.

Updates:

Mercurial Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun have steadied the Bangladesh innings. They have added 22 runs for the fourth wicket. Bangladesh are 48/3 after 14 overs.

Early wickets for Pakistan as Junaid Khan and Shaheen Afridi removed Soumya Sarkar – caught at square leg by Fakhar Zaman and Mominul Haque – bowled. Bangla Tigers are tottering at 12/2 after 35 overs.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c&wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi