Asia Cup: How India Won Six Continental Titles In 32 Years

India will aim to win back-to-back Asia Cup titles for the first time in 27 years when they take on either last edition's semi-finalists Bangladesh or two-time winners Pakistan.

Last time India defended the title was in 1991 to win their third title. India went onto win a third straight title next year, though.

In the last edition, two years ago, India defeated Bangladesh in the Mirpur final to capture their sixth continental title.

Competed in the shortest format of the game as the Asian Cricket Council decided that the biennial tournament will be rotated between ODI and T20I, India stamped their authority by all five matches they had played.

Ahead of Friday's final at Dubai, we have a look at how India won their six titles.

1. 1984 - India won the inaugural edition, held in the United Arab Emirates. There was no final. India defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan by 10 wickets and 54 runs respectively. And it was enough. Lanka finished second by virtue of their win over Pakistan.

2. 1988 - India won their second title defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets in the Dhaka final. Chasing Lanka's 176, India reached the target in the 31st over. For the first time, the tournament was participated by four teams with hosts Bangladesh joining other Asian giants.

3. 1990-91 - India hosted the tournament, and Pakistan pulled out thanks to the two countries' strained relationship. Another India-Sri Lanka final, and another India win, this time at Kolkata's historic Eden Gardens. India beat Lanka by seven wickets, chasing a 204-run target.

4. 1995 - India defeated Lanka in the four successive final the two teams had met to claim their fourth title. Held in UAE, India chased down Lanka's 230/7 inside the 42nd over.

5. 2010 - India failed to win the title for another four editions, losing two of those four finals to Lanka in 2004 and 2008. But they avenged those defeats with a 81-run win for their fifth title.

6. 2016 - Held as a preparatory tournament ahead of the ICC World T20 in India, the tournament was played in T20 format. India won all their round-robin matches, before beating hosts Bangladesh in the Dhaka final by eight wickets.