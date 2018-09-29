Asia Cup Final: MS Dhoni Steals The Show With Magical Wicket-Keeping – Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been struggling to score runs freely, but the former India captain is still one of the fittest and safest wicket-keepers in the world.

The 37-year-old scored only 36 runs in India's three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final on Friday at Dubai. But the legendary gloves-man more than made up his lack of runs with some brilliant work behind the wicket.

Topics on his stumpings and deflections have dominated social media trends on the match day. Some fans were generous enough to share clippings and videos from the match, featuring stumping of Liton Das and one brilliant piece of fielding.

Not a Wicket Taken One. But see the Brilliance. The name is #Dhoni.



(Haters, Start Muzic! ðÂÂÂ) pic.twitter.com/DdYuc5GHzV — Parisal Krishna (@iParisal) September 28, 2018

Dhoni, who stumped Das and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, has now affected 800 dismissals in international cricket and is third in the all-time list behind Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905).

Meanwhile, his batting woes continued. Last time Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a fifty was on December 10 last year against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala.

The former India captain has since batted 11 times in 17 matches, scoring at a sequence of 7, 4 no, 10, 42 no, 13, 37, 42, 0, 33, 8 and 36.

With the upcoming World Cup next year in England, Indian fans are worried that such numbers will not do justice to a good team which can actually win the tournament.

And with heir apparent Rishab Pant making all the right noises, fans think that it's high time Indian selectors give the chance to the young player.

Defending champions India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish to win their seventh Asia Cup title on Friday at Dubai.

Chasing a modest target of 223 runs, India almost lost the match, with the middle-order once again failing. The Indian camp was expecting Dhoni to give the finishing touches, as he had done in the previous Asia Cup final two years ago.

But the 37-year-old could manage only 36 runs from 67 balls as India found themselves struggling at 160/5. India somehow managed to win the match in the final over.