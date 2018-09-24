Asia Cup: 'Dhoni Review System' Makes Triumphant Return During India-Pakistan Super Four Match – Watch

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not required to bat against Pakistan during their Asia Cup Super Four match on Sunday at Dubai as hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made sure that India win the match nine wickets.
But the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman left his imprints in the match by convincing captain Rohit to use Decision Review System (DRS) against Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over of the match.
The umpire turned down the appeal, but Dhoni instantly signalled Rohit to take the review. It turned out to be a masterstroke, as India got the first breakthrough.
Dhoni Review System. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Fq4vSIII93— Umair Farooqui (@iamUmairFar) September 23, 2018
Regarded as one of the smartest cricketers, Dhoni has helped Rohit Sharma and also regular captain Virat Kohli while taking decisive decisions, like the DRS.
Fans, impressed with Dhoni's brilliance, often called refer DRS as 'Dhoni' Review System.
Soon after the review was taken, "Dhoni Review System" became one of the top trends on social media.
What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018
Thala review system! First wicket of the night! Wish Thala's stat of DRS decisions won in favour could be unearthed! @StarSportsIndia #INDvPAK #WhistlePodu ðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 23, 2018
Dhoni Review System Strikes Again.!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/nx2WuNNRP7— DHONIsm™ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@DHONIism) September 23, 2018
Third Umpire to Ground Umpire when Dhoni take DRS #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/cuoqSuO3u3— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 23, 2018
Dhoni and DRS#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/FJj1Eyz3ul— urstrulyKajalðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@BanarasiBasanti) September 23, 2018
Whenever Dhoni takes DRS review.#IndvPak #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/cUGdOdNX7e— Aman (@humourously_urs) September 23, 2018
Dhoni's Review System! #AsiaCup2018— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) September 23, 2018
Hitman to Dhoni "Does DRS really mean Dhoni Review System ? "#IndvPak #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/kA10ngtlkM— #MSDhoniFC (@i_mMSDhoni) September 24, 2018
Chasing a target of 238 runs, India won the match by nine wickets to book their tenth Asia Cup final.
