Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Pakistan: TV Listing, Live Streaming And Predicted XIs

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2018
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
outlookindia.com
2018-09-26T15:14:51+0530

The last Super Four match between fierce rivals Bangladesh and Pakistan is a virtual semi-final, with the winners taking on India in Friday's final.

Both the sides have witnessed fluctuating fortunes, winning comfortables matches and also losing matches heavily, to India.

But, by virtue of them being the more successful, focus is on Pakistan. After suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of arch-rivals India, Pakistan now find themselves in a must-win game.

So, the losers will head home after their match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and given the backlash they received after the reverses against India, former world and Asian champions Pakistan will be eager to raise their game.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: September 25 (Tuesday)
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Namzul Islam

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

Bangladesh: Masrafe Mortaza (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman (wk), Abu Haider Rony.

