Asia Cup: Afghan Opener Mohammad Shahzad Wins Hearts For His Blistering Ton Against India

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad on Tuesday hit a blistering hundred to keep his team's chances against India in their last Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.
The 30-year-old waged a lone battle against India with his fellow Afghans failing to pose any resistance against Indian spinners. Shahzad reached his fifth ODI hundred by hitting a four off the first delivery of the 29th over, bowled by ODI debutant Deepak Chahar. He took 88 balls to reach the milestone.
He departed after making 124 off 116 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes in the 38th over, falling to Kedar Jadhav. Shahzad launched the fifth ball of the over in the hope of clearing the long off boundary but ended up offering a catch to running Dinesh Karthik.
In the process, he became the first player from teams apart from first 10 Test nations to hit a century against India.
And Twitteratis have a field day:
Mohammad Shahzad, you beauty. On the Mumbai maidan, he might be cheekily called a Ganpathi: but in cricket, size doesn’t matter, talent does! Well played sir! #INDvAFG— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 25, 2018
This has been an incredible innings from Mohammad Shahzad. A century when the team score is 133/5 . Will need support from others to take Afghanistan to a respectable score #INDvAFG— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2018
Do u know ?— Inshaallah Boys Played well ðÂÂÂ (@PKMKB2) September 25, 2018
Mohammad Shahzad is 100 times better than whole Pakistan batsman ..
Expecting 250+ score bcz weak team like Pakistan not able to do this against india ..#INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018
Love from india ...
Mohammad Shahzad for CSK in IPL 2019!— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) September 25, 2018
Every cricket fan feels today gonna be MS day, Yes it's Mohammad Shahzad's day ðÂÂÂ@cricbuzz #CBhaveyoursay #INDvAFG— Lokesh (@Lokesh666222) September 25, 2018
Brilliant 100 from Mohammad Shahzad. Seems to be batting on a different wicket.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 25, 2018
Mohammad Shahzad , when someone says fitness is of prime importance in cricket...#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/UphPfw79TQ— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) September 25, 2018
Pakistan against India = 162— Hasnain Shah (@HasnainShah69) September 25, 2018
Mohammad Shahzad against India = 124 Just Saying ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂ #INDvAFG#Asiacup2018
Centuries for Afghanistan in ODIs:— NISHANT BARAI (@maibhiengineer_) September 25, 2018
Mohammad Shahzad - 5 in 76 inningsðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
All other batsmen combined - 10 in 895 innings ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²
Ridiculous !! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/p7bNUQGtUC
Brilliant 100 from Mohammad Shahzad. Seems to be batting on a different wicket.— Ashok Kaushik (@ashokkaushik18) September 25, 2018
Mohammad Shahzad (@MShahzad077) becomes the first Afghanistan player to score a hundred against India. He fell to @JadhavKedar after getting 124 off 116 balls. #INDvAFG https://t.co/iSUcl0qglA— Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) September 25, 2018
Afghanistan are already out of the final contention after defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Post a Comment