Asia Cup: Afghan Opener Mohammad Shahzad Wins Hearts For His Blistering Ton Against India

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad on Tuesday hit a blistering hundred to keep his team's chances against India in their last Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.

The 30-year-old waged a lone battle against India with his fellow Afghans failing to pose any resistance against Indian spinners. Shahzad reached his fifth ODI hundred by hitting a four off the first delivery of the 29th over, bowled by ODI debutant Deepak Chahar. He took 88 balls to reach the milestone.

He departed after making 124 off 116 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes in the 38th over, falling to Kedar Jadhav. Shahzad launched the fifth ball of the over in the hope of clearing the long off boundary but ended up offering a catch to running Dinesh Karthik.

In the process, he became the first player from teams apart from first 10 Test nations to hit a century against India.

And Twitteratis have a field day:

Mohammad Shahzad, you beauty. On the Mumbai maidan, he might be cheekily called a Ganpathi: but in cricket, size doesn’t matter, talent does! Well played sir! #INDvAFG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 25, 2018

This has been an incredible innings from Mohammad Shahzad. A century when the team score is 133/5 . Will need support from others to take Afghanistan to a respectable score #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2018

Do u know ?

Mohammad Shahzad is 100 times better than whole Pakistan batsman ..

Expecting 250+ score bcz weak team like Pakistan not able to do this against india ..#INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018

Love from india ... — Inshaallah Boys Played well ðÂÂÂ (@PKMKB2) September 25, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad for CSK in IPL 2019! — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) September 25, 2018

Every cricket fan feels today gonna be MS day, Yes it's Mohammad Shahzad's day ðÂÂÂ@cricbuzz #CBhaveyoursay #INDvAFG — Lokesh (@Lokesh666222) September 25, 2018

Brilliant 100 from Mohammad Shahzad. Seems to be batting on a different wicket. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 25, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad , when someone says fitness is of prime importance in cricket...#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/UphPfw79TQ — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) September 25, 2018

Pakistan against India = 162

Mohammad Shahzad against India = 124 Just Saying ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂ #INDvAFG#Asiacup2018 — Hasnain Shah (@HasnainShah69) September 25, 2018

Centuries for Afghanistan in ODIs:



Mohammad Shahzad - 5 in 76 inningsðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

All other batsmen combined - 10 in 895 innings ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²



Ridiculous !! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/p7bNUQGtUC — NISHANT BARAI (@maibhiengineer_) September 25, 2018

Brilliant 100 from Mohammad Shahzad. Seems to be batting on a different wicket. — Ashok Kaushik (@ashokkaushik18) September 25, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad (@MShahzad077) becomes the first Afghanistan player to score a hundred against India. He fell to @JadhavKedar after getting 124 off 116 balls. #INDvAFG https://t.co/iSUcl0qglA — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan are already out of the final contention after defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.