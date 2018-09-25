Asia Cup: Afghan Opener Mohammad Shahzad Wins Hearts For His Blistering Ton Against India

﻿
Shahzad reached his fifth ODI hundred by hitting a four off the first delivery of the 29th over, bowled by ODI debutant Deepak Chahar.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2018
Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad celebrates scoring a century against India at Asia Cup in Dubai on September 25, 2018.
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
2018-09-25T21:52:55+0530
Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad on Tuesday hit a blistering hundred to keep his team's chances against India in their last Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai.

The 30-year-old waged a lone battle against India with his fellow Afghans failing to pose any resistance against Indian spinners. Shahzad reached his fifth ODI hundred by hitting a four off the first delivery of the 29th over, bowled by ODI debutant Deepak Chahar. He took 88 balls to reach the milestone.

He departed after making 124 off 116 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes in the 38th over, falling to Kedar Jadhav. Shahzad launched the fifth ball of the over in the hope of clearing the long off boundary but ended up offering a catch to running Dinesh Karthik.

In the process, he became the first player from teams apart from first 10 Test nations to hit a century against India.

And Twitteratis have a field day:

Afghanistan are already out of the final contention after defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

