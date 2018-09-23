Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: Unchanged India Bowl First Against Pakistan After Losing Toss

India bowl first in their second Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match against Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan rebuild

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and veteran Shoaib Malik continued rebuilding Pakistan innings. The duo already added more than 40 runs for the fourth wicket. After the end of 27 overs, Pakistan were 99/3 with Ahmed on 19 and Malik on 24.

Two quick wickets

One expansive sweep shot proved costly for Fakhar Zaman. The Pakistan opener tried to play a sweep shot with feet spread wide but ended up on the floor and a relatively easy LBW decision followed. Wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. From 55/2 in the 14.3 overs, it soon became 58/3 in 15.5 overs as Babar Azam found himself short of the crease while going for a quick single.

Chahal gives India early breakthrough

Yuzvendra Chahal struck in the 7th over to remove Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, LBW. That's Chahal's first-ever wicket in the first 10 overs of an ODI, thanks to MS Dhoni's call for the review after the umpire ignored it the shout initially. Pakistan were 24/1 after 7.6 overs.

India are fielding an unchanged XI, but Pakistan made two changes. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir are in for Haris Sohail and Usman Shenwari respectively.

Ahmed's decision came as a surprise to many as Dubai track most of the time gets better under the light, and also considering the fact that India are probably the best chasing side. India registered comfortable wins while chasing in the last two matches.

In their previous meeting, India restricted Pakistan for a paltry total of 162, then chased down with 126 balls to spare. It was India's biggest win in terms of balls remaining.

Both the sides have won their respective opening Super Four matches, and the winner today will book a final's ticket.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c/wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi