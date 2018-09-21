Asia Cup 2018, Super 4: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Jadeja Replaces Injured Pandya

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in first of six Super Four matches of 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Friday.

Jadeja completed his spell with figures of 10-0-29-4. Mosaddek Hossain was his last victim today. This are his fourth best career figures in ODIs. He has a five-for against the West Indies, and one four-for each against Sri Lanka and England.

After 33 overs's play, Bangladesh were 101/6 with Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets. Playing his first ODI match for the first time in more than a year, the spinner took the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (17), Mushfiqur Rahim (21) and Mohammad Mithun (9).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets, those of Liton Das (7) and Mahmudullah (25). Jasprit Bumrah removed Nazmul Shanto (7).

India named just arrived Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI, in place of injured Hardik Pandya. Bangladesh made two changes as expected, bringing in Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman for Monimul Haque and Abu Hider.

After opting to bowl first, India captain Rohit Sharma said that the pitch will get better under the lights so it is better to chase. He also added that chasing in India's strength and they will do that.

But Bangla captain Mortaza said they would have opted to bat first. So, both teams are happy.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

The fixture has managed to earn the attention of global cricket fans following recent close encounters. And the encounter will only increase its profile. It may never reach the level of India-Pakistan rivalry but has all the makings of becoming one of the fiercest.

Indeed, it has been a bitter one post the controversial 2015 World Cup quarterfinal at Melbourne. Bangladesh are now one of the big boys at least in ODI, a format they have mastered after a formidable run at home besides reaching the Asia Cup final in 2012.

India's nervy 26-run win over Hong Kong probably prepped up the six-time champions for the Pakistan encounter. India then produced one of their best performances in recent times to thrash Pakistan by eight wickets to enter Super Four as one of the unbeaten sides.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 137-run win over five-time champions Sri Lanka but endured a shocking 136-run defeat against upstarts Afghanistan to qualify as the second-best team from their group.

India are on a nine-match winning run against Bangladesh – one Test, two ODIs and six T20Is. And the Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to continue that momentum.